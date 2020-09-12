Al Ewing continues to delve into the complexities of the Hulk's psyche.
And while the "Immortal" Hulk, the "demon Hulk," doesn't make an appearance in this story arc, there are plenty of other Hulks who do. Including the best-known Hulk – the temper-tantrum "Hulk smash" Hulk, who has been missing from these pages for years.
But for this story, the world has been led to believe a white, furry creature known as Xemnu is Hulk. With corporate backing, Xemnu has hypnotized the public into connecting him with a beloved childhood show that everyone recalls though no one recalls actually watching. And Xemnu has wiped away the memory of green and gray Hulks to think of him as the Hulk.
Ewing continues writing a Hulk title that is a horror book, with plenty of gore and viscera to match the genre.
Parents, be warned. "The Immortal Hulk" is not for kids.
But the power of the horror belongs equally to the Bruce Banner/Hulk psyche and its multiple personalities. Remember, here, there is more than one Hulk lurking in Banner's mind.
In one series of episodes, even illustrated by a different artist, the "Planet Hulk" Hulk leads the traditional Hulk on a tour through the landscape of their shared mind.
Long live the Immortal Hulk, though it's good seeing all of the other Hulks again, too.
