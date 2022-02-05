COMIC BOOKS: Immortal Hulk: Great Power

With Al Ewing's "Immortal Hulk" concluded, which also meant the end of his version of an unkillable Hulk as horror comic, readers may enjoy "Immortal Hulk: Great Power."
This special edition does not include stories penned by Ewing but rather a collection of short stories by other writers and artists featuring the "Immortal Hulk" concept.
One intriguing tale has Bruce Banner cured from becoming the Hulk but Peter Parker/Spider-Man has picked up the Hulk mutation. The Fantastic Four arrive to contain Spider-Hulk. Mayhem ensues. This story also feels like an old-fashioned storyline, ripped from the pages of "What If!?"
The other three shorter stories delve into more of the horror aspect that ran throughout the "Immortal Hulk" series.
Banner/Hulk deal with a scarecrow character in a movie theatre. Banner meets an old professor who worked with him on the Gamma project that created the Hulk. Banner/Hulk search for a missing girl abducted by a monster.
"Great Power" is great fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.