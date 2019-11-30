For two years, writer Al Ewing has made the Hulk a creature of horror.
Comic book fans have watched the Hulk tear up cities and neighborhoods for decades but Ewing and company capture the terror of such a moment in a handful of pages of how devastating such a visit could be. Through the childhood memories of a woman whose family home was destroyed, readers can feel how frightening the Hulk can be.
That's been the impetus behind "The Immortal Hulk" – the Hulk as a thing of terror.
Ewing, artist Joe Bennett and other creative team members have been successful in transforming "Hulk" into a horror comic.
Here, Hulk faces a general – not named Thunderbolt – who wants to put the green behemoth down. And he's willing to use what's left of the new Abomination to do it.
The majority of the latest trade paperback collection (featuring issues 21-25) deals with what readers of "Immortal" have come to expect – brutal violence, psychological chess play and a disintegrating/rejuvenating Hulk who cannot die or stay dead.
The latter part of "Breaker of Worlds" lives up to the collection's title and explores the ultimate end of a Hulk who is "Immortal."
Though it's weird, different and will have some readers flipping pages wondering why the Hulk is not in a book called Hulk until Hulk finally makes his appearance. And man what an appearance.
Saying any more would spoil the surprise.
