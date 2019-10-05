Nothing like discovering a series already in progress. One where a reader can binge on nearly two-years worth of storyline within a matter of days, weeks or months.
Such is the case with "The Immortal Hulk."
I picked up the first trade paperback collection of this comic book a few months ago and it did not disappoint. Four collections into the series and it's still a satisfying read. And one of the most interesting takes on the Hulk since Peter David's long run a couple decades ago.
In writer Al Ewing and artist Joe Bennett's skilled hands, the Hulk is a thing of horror from gruesome transformations, to Bruce Banner and the Hulk being killed and repeatedly coming back to life or reconstituting after being torn asunder, to delving into the fractured psyche of Banner and the Hulks.
In the "Immortal" run, Bruce Banner becomes the Hulk at night. In the latest collection, "Abomination," a rogue general forces Hulk to turn back into Banner through the use of high-intensity lighting. The bodily transformation occurs but the stress causes Banner's mind to seize upon a long-missing Hulk. So, the body is Banner but the mind belongs to a Hulk.
Ewing and Bennett have turned the superheroics/misunderstood man-monster of the Hulk into a true horror comic worthy of old issues of Swamp Thing and better than some other designated horror comics. All with a wicked sense of humor at times, too.
Transform your reading habits. Try "Immortal Hulk."
