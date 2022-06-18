COMIC BOOKS: Hulk Thing: Hard Knocks

For nearly 60 years, one of the premier Marvel Comics matches has been the Incredible Hulk vs. the ever-loving, blue-eyed Thing.
Hulk and Thing first squared off in "Fantastic Four" No. 12 way back in March 1963. Since, they have battled in other issues of "Fantastic Four," "The Incredible Hulk," "Marvel Two-in-One," even a graphic novel by the legendary comics artist Bernie Wrightson.
"Hulk Thing: Hard Knocks" was a four-issue miniseries, since collected in a trade paperback, that pits old Greenskin against the FF's rock-skinned muscle.
"Hard Knocks" is an interesting, hard-hitting look back at the Hulk and Thing's past battles.
The Thing tracks Bruce Banner, the Hulk's alter ego, to a run-down diner in the desert. Mostly, the series revolves around a conversation influenced by their past battles, seen now from their perspectives years later.
Published under the more adult "Marvel Knights" imprint, "Hard Knocks" isn't a fist fest from the past – though there's plenty of action – but more of a deep dive into the relationship/rivalry between Hulk and Thing over who is the strongest and who won and lost past fights.
Bruce Jones pens a tale that should be especially interesting to long-time Marvel readers. Jae Lee provides art that is far more realistic – yes, I used the word realistic writing about Hulk and the Thing – than the traditional grander-than-life superhero comics: The Hulk doesn't look like a green body builder but a massive creature of flesh and muscle; the Thing doesn't look like a cartoon rock man but a man who some may actually call a thing.
"Hard Knocks" is a worthwhile book for fans seeking something a little bit deeper from their Hulk-Thing battle.
