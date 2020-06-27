The X-Men have long had a complicated history and complex storylines.
Contemporary characters are visited by adult children who have yet to be born "now" and live in far distant futures far beyond the expected lifespans of children born to parents of "now."
Timelines diverge where some characters age and die but these timelines can be stopped with other possible futures where the characters live.
There are characters who appear to die, who return but are discovered to be clones, who then return as their original selves.
Characters have been subsidized by cosmic forces, etc., etc., etc.
The X-Men became so popular in the 1980s and '90s that Marvel created entire universes, additional teams and titles featuring the mutants.
But at its core, since Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created them back in the 1960s, the X-Men books have told parables about being ostracized by a larger society, of being considered different by the standard quo. No matter the twists and turns, the heart of the X-Men remains unchanged.
Enter Jonathan Hickman.
Hickman is known for creating complex storylines of his own. See his work on "Infinity," a Thanos epic that introduced numerous elements and plot points.
Hickman took the helm of reviving the X-Men. He has done so with two books: "House of X" and "Powers of X."
He does not make the X-Men any less complicated. The storyline is dense and complex and he infuses many of the past twists and turns into his new retelling of the mutant super team.
Here, inspired by a reincarnating Moira MacTaggert, Professor X and Magneto, long-time enemies and allies, create a partnership to found a mutant nation. A nation where they will not be hunted by mankind and will wage war against any effort designed to hunt down or eliminate mutants.
The new nation is aggressive and creative in its approach to both its founding and demands for its place in the world.
What Hickman and several artists do is fuse this new X direction with new perspectives on past X storylines. X-Men history becomes X-Men present and X-Men future.
Yes, there are simultaneous stories being told across multiple timelines. There are pages that are prose – narrative written like an article or pages from a book rather than the traditional comic panels.
Yes, there are characters who die and return – in an absolutely X-kind of style.
Yes, it is confusing and complex ... but much is explained and Hickman reveals plenty for readers with the patience to let him tell his story.
The initial issues of "House of X" and "Powers of X" have been collected in a massive trade paperback edition.
Neither title should be considered an introduction to the X-Men for newcomers. The more readers know about the characters and past storylines entering these pages, the more enjoyable the experience.
But newcomers will likely be lost ... and some long-term X-fans may be too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.