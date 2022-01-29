COMIC BOOKS: Heroes Reborn: The Avengers

In the 1990s, Marvel Comics created a massive crossover event where the majority of Marvel characters faced the nigh omnipotent might and savvy of a character called Onslaught.
Most Marvel characters appeared to die stopping Onslaught.
Instead, Franklin Richards, the near omnipotent son of Reed and Susan Richards of the Fantastic Four, whisked the Marvel superheroes away to a pocket universe.
So, for a year, the Avengers, Hulk, Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom and others were thrust into a new world where they were familiar but different. In other words, Marvel let Jim Lee and Rob Liefeld serve as the primary creative and editorial talent for the majority of the company's primary characters and comics for a year.
"Heroes Reborn" ran 1996-97. With Marvel revisiting the "Heroes Reborn" name last year, though not the same theme, it seemed an interesting time to revisit the original "Heroes Reborn" a quarter century later.
The original "Heroes Reborn" was a controversial move. Some readers disliked the revamped costumes of Captain America, or the art styles that permeated all of the titles, or the slightly off-kilter storylines and characterizations. Other readers found the experiment fun, seeing familiar characters in a slightly different circumstances from their traditional history. Meanwhile, characters such as the X-Men carried on in the regular comics chronology in a "world without heroes" for the year.
Revisiting the "Avengers" titles from the "Heroes Reborn" theme wasn't as fun as I remembered but it was interesting.
Popular or not, "Heroes Reborn" led to multiple retellings in Marvel and in DC Comics. One can't imagine the wildly popular "Ultimates" without the less popular "Heroes Reborn." But "Ultimates" offered alternative stories about altered Avengers while the regular Avengers titles continued.
"Heroes Reborn" is a study in inspirations followed and lessons learned.
