COMIC BOOKS: Hellboy: The Complete Short Stories Vol. 2: Mike Mignola

It may have been better to read the two short-story collections before or during the reading of the collections of the long-form tales of the "Hellboy" series.
Perhaps, having read the short stories, which are mostly tales set before the action of the main storylines in the "Hellboy" books would have added nuance to the plot and characters. Especially since Mike Mignola created a comic series that actually concludes.
But given that the series does end, saving the two Dark Horse Comics volumes of short stories for last has proven to be a treasure.
Hellboy is a demon summoned by Nazis and others during World War II to enslave the world. But the baby demon is adopted by a professor who raises Hellboy as an adopted son and trains him to battle the occult.
The main series features an older Hellboy, a more philosophical character who continues to mature throughout the book's run. A character who struggles with what the fates claim is his hellish destiny against the more positive destiny he wants to choose for himself.
But the short-story Hellboy is young and brash. He's more like the personality featured in the three "Hellboy" movies. And while the main series is epic in scope, the short stories are more fun.
So read the short story collections before, during or after. But read them, they complete the character and are a heckuva ride.
