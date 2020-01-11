Finding a trade paperback collection with "Hellboy" in the title was pure delight. Especially after thinking the entire "Hellboy" run was purchased and read.
So, spying "Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. 1956" was an unexpected and welcome surprise.
Granted, "B.P.R.D." is a regular Hellboy-related title but it's about the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense, the agency that raised and employed Hellboy, but he isn't part of the regular "B.P.R.D." storyline ... savvy? Good, because that was a mouthful that's not worth repeating.
But the collected mini-series "Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. 1956" has Hellboy right at the top of the title. Hellboy is prominently illustrated on the cover. So, surely, there's plenty of Hellboy inside.
Well, regular Hellboy readers, look at that title carefully – 1956. Look at that cover illustration – Hellboy wearing a sombrero and poncho.
The story takes place during the period when Hellboy spent months drunk on tequila, hanging out with wrestlers and fighting vampires in Mexico. Which means ... Hellboy is barely in "Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. 1956." Yes, he's on all of the covers but verrrry little sign of him in the story.
Instead, readers get a Cold War tale of the U.S. supernatural corps as spy-like adversaries with the Soviet-led supernatural bureau. It's good stuff but not full-tilt "Hellboy" good stuff.
In fact, this short review probably has more references to Hellboy than the book itself.
Still, for true H.B. fans, this is a must visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.