Comics continue to inspire television and movies.
And not just Marvel, DC and Archie comics.
Hivemind has announced a partnership with James Wan to bring the critically acclaimed Image Comic "Gideon Falls" to TV. Wan and his Atomic Monster production company have been involved with films such as "Malignant," "Aquaman" and "The Conjuring" series.
The adaptation will delve into the world created by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino.
"Gideon Falls" is "an atmospheric thriller colliding rural mystery and urban horror; the series follows an ensemble cast of seemingly random strangers — a washed-up Catholic priest, an uncompromising female sheriff and a young recluse obsessed with unraveling a conspiracy buried in his city's trash — as they become drawn into a mystery connected to a long-forgotten local legend," according to a Hivemind press statement.
"Gideon Falls" won the 2019 Eisner Award for best new series. The Eisners are the comic book equivalent of the Oscars.
It will be a while before "Gideon Falls" makes its live-action debut but the comics can be found now. Worth checking out what all the fuss is about.
