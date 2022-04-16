COMIC BOOKS: Fun with Little Archie and Friends Special

This Archie doesn't have the Predator or the Punisher. There's none of the soap opera melodrama of "Riverdale." There's no traditional Archie high school hijinx. Archie is not marching off to fight in World War II or living the hard road life of a rising 1950s rock star in a special mini-series.
Instead, in this one-shot issue, "Fun with Little Archie and Friends Special," Archie and pals such as Sabrina, Reggie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica and Moose are small children playing a magical role-playing game. And the Archie gang heads out on the fantasy adventure.
Part of a continuing series of special one-shot issues this year, Archie Comics notes in a statement, "When Little Sabrina meets up with Little Archie, Little Jughead and Little Betty and Veronica, all kinds of chaos breaks loose and the gang find themselves transported into new, fantastical game world inspired by their favorite hobbies. Watch as they brave the mystical and mysterious realm of Gryphons and Gargoyles, form a big-wheel gang and attempt to relax in an unexpectedly exciting animal farming video game."
It should be a fun Archie romp for kids of all ages.
