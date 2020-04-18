There's a comfort reaching out to something familiar in uncertain times.
Seeing a cover where the Thing and the Hulk are standing, toe to toe, in a slugfest is an oddly comforting sensation.
The two Marvel strongmen have been trading punches since the earliest days of Marvel Comics in the 1960s.
Hulk-Thing matches were an event in the 1960s and '70s. "Hulk smash" against the Thing's "clobberin' time." Even though the Thing was never the strongest one, and the Hulk's strength increased along with his anger, the battles were always issue-long free-for-alls.
Dan Slott knows how much fun a Hulk-Thing battle can be so he lets it stretch out for a couple of issues in this latest trade paperback collection of the "Fantastic Four" monthly comic.
Despite a shaky start with the first issues marking the return of the FF after years of being disbanded, Slott is creating a memorable Fantastic Four run. Doctor Doom harnessing the powers of a downed Galactus, the marriage of Ben "The Thing" Grimm and Alicia Masters after 50 years of comic book stories.
Here, Ben and Alicia finally go on their honeymoon with a ticking countdown to his annual transformation from being the rocky, orange Thing to human form. And then a belligerent Hulk shows up ... fueled by someone pulling his strings.
New twists to a familiar theme. Smash and clobber.
Comfort reading for uncertain times.
