Apologies, Dan Slott.
It was worth the wait.
Several months ago, when writer Dan Slott led the charge to reconstitute the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Universe, it was less than overwhelming.
After years of being disbanded, of Mr. Fantastic Reed Richards and Invisible Woman Sue Richards lost to the multiverse, and no "Fantastic Four" comics for several years, the FF returned to face the Wrecking Crew and a copycat group. The feeling was, well, meh.
The immediate follow-up tugged at the heart strings. After decades of dating, breakups, alien kidnappings, etc., Ben "The Thing" Grimm and his artist girlfriend Alicia Masters tied the knot.
That was nice but, still, where was Dr. Doom or Galactus?
Oh, me of little faith.
Dan Slott was biding his time.
Issue No. 5 ended with both Doom and Galactus. The Marvel arch-nemesis and the devourer of worlds dominate the next several issues, collected in "Fantastic Four: The Herald of Doom."
It is a storyline well worth the wait and a reminder of just how much fun the FF and their gallery of bad guys can be.
A few fantastic tidbits: Doom turns Galactus into a world-fueling, cosmic generator; Sue exposes to the world the extent of Doom's disfigurement by making his armor invisible — a ruse to stall his intentions of killing her and the rest of the FF; Alicia having to scold the Richards kids while their parents battle to save the Earth; Reed stretching his hand into the shape of the Ultimate Nullifier to slow down Galactus; Johnny "The Human Torch" Storm falling for another woman gifted with the power cosmic.
Fans have been waiting for this Fantastic Four, and finally, the Fantastic Four is back.
