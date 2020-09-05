Since the pages of "Fantastic Four" No. 1 when four family friends were transformed into super-powered beings, Ben Grimm has held Reed Richards responsible for what happened and Reed has felt guilty for what happened to Ben.
Before soaring into space, Ben expressed concern that the ship's shields were not strong enough to deflect the cosmic rays of space. Reed assured him the shields could withstand the rays.
In space, the rays battered the ship. Reed, Ben, Sue Storm and her brother Johnny Storm were transformed into Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Invisible Girl (eventually, the Invisible Woman) and the Human Torch.
But while Reed's elasticity, Sue's invisibility/force fields and Johnny's fiery ability to throw fire balls and fly didn't change their appearances when not using their powers, Ben became a lumpy orange rock man.
Ben blamed Reed for his changed appearance. Reed felt guilty.
Though they are like family, they have carried these emotions for 60 years since Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created the Fantastic Four back in the early 1960s.
Until now.
Writer Dan Slott continues hewing to FF traditions while turning long-held storylines on their head. He does it again with the "Point of Origin" storyline.
The tale is an homage to the FF's origin story. Reed, Ben, Sue and Johnny set out to repeat – this time successfully – the original mission that turned them into the FF.
The story should resonate deeply with long-time FF fans. For newcomers, hard to tell.
Slott continues making the first family of Marvel a book worth finding.
