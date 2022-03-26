COMIC BOOKS: Fantastic Four: Eternal Flame

You can stop him, beat him, keep him from conquering the world, but don't mess with Dr. Doom's love life.
In the last collected edition of "Fantastic Four: The Bride of Doom," Johnny "The Human Torch" Storm had a tryst with Doom's intended shortly before the Latverian monarch's planned wedding. Though Doom had forgiven all past transgressions between the Fantastic Four so he could invite the FF to the wedding (he wanted Reed Richards to be his best man), he was not so forgiving upon learning of Johnny and his bride's indiscretion.
Doom tampered with Johnny's cosmic ray-infused molecular structure so the Torch could not turn off his "Flame On."
In the latest FF edition, "Eternal Flame," which collects the title's regular monthly issues (No. 36-39), Johnny continues to burn as the Torch unable to stop flaming and unable to moderate the heat he emits.
While that's the cover story, it's in many ways an ongoing event in the FF's lives. The real centerpiece story here is a custody battle where the super bad guy Wizard wants parental rights to his young clone whose guardian is Dragon Man. Superhero/attorney She-Hulk is Dragon Man's lawyer.
But the collection also includes two extra shorts written and illustrated by other creative teams rather than current regular FF writer Dan Slott.
"Road Trip" is a fun tale following the FF on a vacation to the Grand Canyon that goes horrifyingly wrong.
"Grimm Noir" has the Thing facing D'Spayre in a chilling little tale.
Great writing and great art on these two stories make the extras in some ways the top stories of "Eternal Flame."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.