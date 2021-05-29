COMIC BOOKS: Event Leviathan

"Event Leviathan" is a DC Comics mega-series written by Brian Michael Bendis with beautiful and powerful art by Alex Maleev.
The art is clear and straight-forward but the story, while intriguing even compelling, is disjointed and confusing in places. Likely, points of the storyline were connected to other DC titles.
Connections/tie-ins with other titles is not unusual for these large, comic book mega-series but the main story usually stands on its own. So, does the main title of "Event Leviathan," mostly, but there are points where actions take huge leaps from one page to the next.
Here, an unknown entity identified as Leviathan has taken over all of the international and interstellar spy agencies in the DC Universe. Investigative reporter Lois Lane leads a cadre of detectives that includes Batman, Green Arrow, Plastic Man, Robin, the Question, etc., in trying to learn Leviathan's identity and stop him/her.
Throughout the series, the investigators track various leads of people whom could be Leviathan in the DC Universe. They even suspect their allies, family and one another.
Meanwhile, they never really seem to eliminate suspects even when they locate and/or free them. Superman and others confront Leviathan.
Bendis has a long history of creating intimate story arcs within various character titles while also weaving these large plotted mega-events.
"Event Leviathan" is intriguing but the actual event answers only some questions raised by reading Bendis' recently released story arc in "Action Comics." Maybe future issues of "Action" and "Superman" will answer more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.