Marvel fans can check out a lot of titles centered on the recent crossover event "Empyre."
"Lords of Empyre." "Road to Empyre." "Fantastic Four: Empyre." "X-Men: Empyre." "Captain America and the Avengers: Empyre," etc., etc., etc.
Some of the Empyre books can stand on their own but most (and all) are part and parcel of "Empyre."
"Empyre" is the overarching storyline of the mega-mini-series.
The Kree and Skrull have been at war for millennia across the galaxy – but in Marvel Comics, oh, for about 50 years. The Kree-Skrull War was one of the first "events" in Marvel history and remains a classic today.
Through the decades, Marvel has told numerous stories about the war as well as the space races of Kree and the Skrull.
In "Empyre," the war is over – at least between the Kree and Skrull. Here, the space races, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers and other Marvel characters must deal with the rise of another ancient space race that wants revenge.
Plenty of action, an intriguing storyline, the return of some long-lost characters and new jobs for other characters.
Good stuff which readers have come to expect from chief "Empyre" writers Al Ewing and Dan Slott and a large stable of top artists.
Sure this will sound corny but it's true: "Empyre" rules.
And it can be read alone or with all of those other far-flung "Empyres."
