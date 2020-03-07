COMIC BOOKS: Earth X

Every time, it seems all of the mini-series, mega-series, super events, maximum crossovers have been found and read, be it Marvel or DC, either a collection of a recent one is released or some old one is discovered.
Take "Earth X," for example.
It imagines a future Marvel Universe where everyone has a superpower. And if everyone has a superpower, is there a need for heroes if everyone can save themselves?
The Watcher has lost his sight. He taps an android to take his place of chronicling events without interfering in events on earth.
The traditional Marvel heroes, such as Steve Rogers, Tony Stark and Peter Parker have grown old and no longer bother with their traditional costumes. Cap fights a never-ending battle to not join the group think of Hydra. Stark operates numerous Iron Avengers from an undisclosed location. Parker sees no reason why he should risk his neck any longer.
Alex Ross, Jim Krueger and John Paul Leon are the creative impetus behind this massive collection that includes the traditional comics-telling format as well as numerous pages of written dialogue between the old and new Watchers.
The idea of an increase in super-powered population is familiar ground for Ross as he used a similar idea with DC for "Kingdom Come."
Here, the creators combine a nostalgic look back at the creation of the Marvel Universe while jetting into a new future.
"Earth X" remembers the power of Marvel while fueling a power of its own.
