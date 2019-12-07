Seems Jason Aaron is everywhere these days.
— Wrapping up his landmark run on Thor, which included Jane Foster being worthy of wielding Mjolnir — a plotline scheduled to be the next Marvel Thor movie.
— Helming the writing chores on the recent Marvel crossover "War of the Realms."
– Reimagining "The Avengers" for the past couple of years.
— Breathing new Hyperborean life into "Conan the Barbarian."
And a few years back tackling the writing chores of the "Doctor Strange" comic.
Finding a trade paperback collection of Aaron's first issues writing the adventures of the Sorcerer Supreme has been a treat.
Doctor Strange is usually a quiet, magical man of mystery. He may save the world but he keeps to himself. In his origin, Stephen Strange was always the cocky surgeon whose career is ruined in an accident that destroyed his hands. Searching for a cure for his destroyed hands, he becomes the master of the mystic arts.
Every bit he gained in magic seemed to have sucked the arrogance right out of him.
Not in Aaron's hands.
No, Strange revels in being the Sorcerer Supreme. He dates a lot, remains cocky and irreverent. He hangs out with other beings of Marvel magic, such as the Scarlet Witch and Brother Voodoo.
In "The Way of the Weird," Strange is kooky cool. A man elevated by his great powers and tormented by his grave responsibilities. But a guy who seems to love every bit of it, as does Aaron in writing these Doctor Strange tales. And readers should love it, too.
"Doctor Strange" is wicked fun.
