COMIC BOOKS: Detective Comics: A Lonely Place of Living

James Tynion IV's run on "Batman: Detective Comics" was marked by making a Batman team book. The fifth volume, "A Lonely Place of Living," collecting issues 963-968, continues the trend.
Batman is here but he's not necessarily the chief focus of these "Detective Comics" story arcs.
Here, the spotlight is on the Tim Drake Robin, who Batman and his team of Gotham vigilantes have assumed dead since the first story arc a couple of years earlier.
Well, he's not dead and he's back ... and so is a future version of himself that has traded his Robin costume to become the next Batman.
A very reluctant Batman who sees a way out in the circumstances that have brought him through time into his past. He sees a violent way to self-correct things so he never becomes Batman.
Tynion continues a fascinating run on "Detective" by creating stories deeply inside the world of Batman that, again, do not always put Batman as the lead in his own book.
