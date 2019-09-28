COMIC BOOKS: DC Comics Zero Year

Seems DC and Marvel Comics revamp their titles every other year. Maybe every year.
New beginnings. New origins. New takes on old characters. Characters begin again. One multiverse is the universe is the universe is the universe ... until the next giant crossover to start all over again.
The reboots have destroyed any real continuity in the comics – or, arguably, have created such a folded interior of stories that readers need an encyclopedia to keep up, or the character should be 100 years old to have lived so many different lives.
Still, the lack of long-term chronology boosts creativity. New takes on a character while keeping true to traditions can be fun – especially in the universe-wide events.
DC Comics Zero Year was such an event several years ago.
It was a reboot that took the DC characters back to their earliest days as heroes. The Batcave has a couple of computer monitors. Superman wears an "S" T-shirt, blue jeans and work boots. Batgirl doesn't have a costume at all, just regular street clothes.
These changes occurred throughout all of the DC titles but DC put together an overarching storyline simply titled "DC Comics Zero Year." Here, these young heroes face well-known obstacles within a fresh framework as well as a storyline of a hurricane bearing down on Gotham City.
Anyone looking for another epic from the mainstream comics world, this is a fresh beginning that's intriguing and fun – and available on the discount shelves.
