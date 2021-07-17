COMIC BOOKS: Darth Vader: Into the Fire

Marvel Comics continues telling intriguing "Star Wars" stories with its "Darth Vader" series.
Vader was always fascinating on screen, even though his every facial reaction was hidden behind that famous heavy-breathing mask. But he's been an even more intriguing character in this series of comic book titles based on various points during his career – often before or between the original trilogy of "Star Wars" movies.
"Darth Vader: Into the Fire" is the second story arc based on the interval between "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi." The period after Vader has revealed to Luke Skywalker that he is Luke's father.
In the first story arc, "Dark Heart of the Sith," Vader searches for Luke after his son's escape. Vader also incurs the wrath of Emperor Palpatine.
In "Into the Fire," the emperor heavily damages Vader's suit and sets him aflame on the world where Anakin Skywalker began the physical transformation into Vader. He leaves Vader to fend for himself, which Vader brilliantly does using spare droid parts. The emperor also sends a Sith-connected assassin to kill the impaired Vader.
But the emperor's aim is not to destroy Vader but to break him and reshape him into service to the Dark Side of the Force.
For writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, it's another tour de force for this title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.