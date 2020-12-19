"Star Wars" comics are consistently better than the last trilogy of "Star Wars" movies.
Some may disagree with that appraisal. But I stand by it – at least, as far as the "Darth Vader" story arcs are concerned.
"Darth Vader: Dark Heart of the Sith" is no exception.
The comic book storyline here starts where the movie "The Empire Strikes Back" ends. Darth Vader reveals that he is Luke Skywalker's father. An injured Luke escapes then Vader begins the search for his son.
While the action is set between "Empire" and "Return of the Jedi," "Dark Heart" finds its grounding in the second "Star Wars" trilogy of Episodes I-III.
In seeking Luke, Vader returns to the places of his youth as Anakin Skywalker and memories of his love, Princess Amidala.
Writer Greg Pak hits all the right notes – Vader remains malevolent but even he is moved, or at least his terrible hand is stayed, as he encounters so many memories, feelings and characters from his past.
Like several other "Star Wars" comics, artist Raffaele Ienco maintains a continuity with the movies by capturing the likenesses of the actors who played particular characters.
Together, Pak and Ienco and the rest of the creative team explore a different aspect of Vader, while never forgetting the true nature of the character.
"Dark Heart of the Sith" is a satisfying read as a collection of the monthly comic book title – even though this particular trade paperback edition ends with a "to be continued" tag. In most cases, that's a frustrating development. Here, it is merely the promise for more good storytelling to come in a galaxy far, far away.
