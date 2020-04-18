When Stan Lee, Bill Everett and Wally Wood created Daredevil back in the 1960s, they decked him out in a combination yellow-and-red costume.
Blind attorney Matt Murdoch wore this combination costume for the first few issues before donning the more familiar all-red DD look.
But the yellow costume was the first one. It is the one Matt Murdoch created to avenge the killing of his father.
"Daredevil Yellow" revisits that early adventure and, of course, that costume.
It isn't a reimagining of DD's origin. It doesn't chronicle, for instance, young Matt receiving a sonar-type sense after being blinded by chemicals while saving a man from being hit by a truck. Nor does it follow him as a teen physically training and learning to use his new ability.
All of that has already happened in the past of this mini-series. Here, Matt is a young man, he's studying to become an attorney while still secretly training. His aging boxer father has been paid to fight guys taking a dive but when he's told to take a dive, the elder Murdoch refuses. Gangsters lose money. They put the boxer down.
Daredevil is born.
"Daredevil Yellow" is similar to "Batman: Year One." It follows the early months in the development of a superhero. The ups and downs. Here, the older Daredevil/Matt Murdoch recalls his younger days, becoming Daredevil, opening a law firm with partner Foggy Nelson, meeting Karen Page.
"Daredevil Yellow" can't miss with the creative team of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, who partnered on numerous comic classics, including "Batman: The Long Halloween." Storytelling that makes you want to turn the page; art that will make you want to linger on each page.
Brilliant work from a short time, but an important one, in the career of Daredevil.
