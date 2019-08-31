COMIC BOOKS: Cosmo: The Mighty Martian

Sometimes, readers just need a break.
A respite from multi-title, crossover superhero battles spanning time, space and multiverses.
A rest from grim and gory real-life comics that put the "graphic" in graphic novel.
A breather from the cosmic, world-in-peril sagas.
A few minutes to regroup from the philosophical horrors.
Sometimes, a reader needs "Cosmo: The Mighty Martian."
In November, Archie Comics is scheduled to kick off a five-part "space age sequel for all ages."
"The five-issue sequel finds the crew on a mission to investigate mysterious events on Ceres when they're ambushed by a new villain and stumble upon the perilous plottings of the Queen of Venus," according to a statement from Archie Comics.
Archie regulars Ian Flynn and Tracy Yardley are at the helm of the "Cosmo" creative team.
“In this new arc the stakes are higher than ever before," said Vin Lovallo, series editor and Archie Comics art director. "Cosmo’s leadership is tested and the villainous forces of Venus are hot on his trail. There are a lot of new worlds and characters to be excited for, as well."
Sounds like fun. Plan a break to start in mid-November.
