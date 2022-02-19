COMIC BOOKS: Conan: The People of the Black Circle

Marvel Comics has been on a Conan the Barbarian tear since the start of the year.
Marvel started a new title, "King Conan," ended the "Savage Avengers" run where Conan has been transported to the modern Marvel Universe, released a few massive Conan Chronicles" collections and released the collected adaptation of "The People of the Black Circle" which includes other tales.
"The People of the Black Circle" was one of Conan creator Robert E. Howard's barbarian stories that he penned in the early 1930s in the pulp magazine "Weird Tales."
Marvel adapted the story a few decades ago in "Savage Sword of Conan." Dark Horse Comics adapted it, too, before Marvel retained the comic book rights to Conan. This is a collected publication of the Dark Horse adaptation.
Here, a princess wants to avenge her royal brother's death caused by a mountainous wizard sect and she travels to an outpost to raise men for her mission. Meanwhile, Conan, here the leader of consolidated mountain tribes, breaks into the palace to barter for the freedom of his imprisoned hillmen.
Conan happens to burst into the governor's office as the princess makes her case. Conan kidnaps her with plans to use her to free his hillmen.
Instead, he ends up embarking on the mission to stop the Black Seers of Yimsha – the People of the Black Circle.
Plenty of Conan action adapted by writer Fred Van Lente with solid painted illustrations by Ariel Olivetti. A strong introduction to Conan newcomers, an enjoyable visit to a fan favorite for regular readers.
