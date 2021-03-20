"Conan the Barbarian: Exodus and Other Tales" collects a cornucopia of barbaric mayhem.
Marvel Comics continues trying several things at once with Robert E. Howard's most famous barbarian.
Ever since regaining the comics rights to Conan a few years ago, Marvel has placed the warrior in so many modern titles that it's actually odd reading stories of him in the Hyborean Age of 12,000 years ago.
But in "Exodus," Conan's smack-dab in his own milieu.
And he battles in a collection of tales that range from traditional to retro to new takes on Conan.
"Exodus" is a wordless piece of storytelling painted by talented artist Esad Ribic. He tells the story of young Conan leaving rural Cimmeria for the golden thrones of the civilized nations.
Long-time Conan comics writer Roy Thomas and one-time X-Men writer Chris Claremont pen other stories.
One story places Conan in the days leading up to "Conan the Barbarian" No. 1 which was published 50 years ago. There is also a story of Conan's pirating days with his great love Belit.
The collection contains a couple of other stories. An enjoyable mix of Conan tales.
