Writer Jim Zub doesn't just know his Conan the Barbarian.
He knows the late Robert E. Howard, Conan's creator, and the numerous stories Howard wrote and worlds he created.
Howard lived from 1906-36, spending his life in Cross Plains, Texas, while creating characters now known around the world nearly a century later: Conan, King Kull, Red Sonja, Bran Mak Morn, Dark Agnes, Solomon Kane, etc.
In "Conan: Serpent War," James Allison is dying in 1936 Cross Plains, Texas. He has lived numerous lives through reincarnation. He can recall those past lives on his death bed. James Allison was a Howard character who could recall past lives fighting heroic battles; the most memorable Allison story is Howard's "The Valley of the Worm."
Here, Allison reaches across time to recruit heroes to fight in a war between the Wyrm and Set the serpent god. He recruits three other Howard creations: Conan the Barbarian, puritan adventurer Solomon Kane and Dark Agnes, and plucks them from their various eras of the past. Allison also taps Marvel superhero Moon Knight.
Together, Conan, Kane, Agnes and Moon Knight wage a weird war through time.
Zub knows his Howard, interweaving elements of these many characters smartly in a fast-paced tale.
The "Serpent War" collection also presents the 1970s Marvel Comics adaptation of Howard's "The Valley of the Worm," an Allison story, with scribes Roy Thomas and Gerry Conway handling the writing chores and artists Gil Kane and Ernie Chua (later Ernie Chan) pencilling and inking the art respectively.
Marvel continues looking for new ways to incorporate Conan and Howard's other fantasy characters into the Marvel Universe. Marvel renewed licensing rights to the comics version of Conan a few years ago.
In addition to the traditional Hyborean Age titles of "Conan the Barbarian" and "The Savage Sword of Conan," the comics company has placed Conan squarely in the Marvel Universe with "Savage Avengers" – teaming up with the Punisher, Wolverine, Black Widow, Dr. Strange, Dr. Doom, etc.
While "Serpent War" welds a Marvel character into Conan's world, the story arc is a real treat for fans more attuned to the works of Robert E. Howard.
