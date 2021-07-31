With the rights to Conan reverting back to Marvel Comics several years ago, the company has not only embarked on reprinting its landmark "Conan the Barbarian" and "Savage Sword of Conan" issues, it's also reprinting the story arcs written and illustrated when publisher Dark Horse held the comic book rights to the character.
The "Conan Chronicles" series includes massive collections of reprints, typically including more than 400-plus pages of stories in each volume.
"Conan Chronicles: Horrors Beneath the Stones" is the fifth volume in the series.
The majority of this collection revolves around the "Conan: Road of Kings" story arc first published in 2010-12. It features a series of vignettes, smaller stories within a larger story, about Conan traveling along the Road of Kings, a "highway" for travelers in the Hyborean Age.
It is written by Roy Thomas who penned the majority of the original Marvel Conan comics and the numerous adaptations of the short stories and novels by Robert E. Howard, the character's creator, and others in the original comics run in the 1970s through early 2000s.
Thomas had not lost his edge for telling tales of Conan's savage sword, as "Road of Kings" proves.
The second part of the collection features a new telling of Howard's "Queen of the Black Coast" – a tale of Conan's greatest love Belit, a pirate queen. While Howard penned "Queen" as only a short story, he noted in the tale that Conan was with Belit for three years.
In the 1970s and early '80s, Thomas expanded Conan and Belit's exploits for three years in the monthly comics.
Given that work, Thomas was not the writer to revisit the Dark Horse telling of "Queen" in 2012. Instead, Brian Wood picked up the expanded story of Conan and Belit. "Queen's" extended story arc stretches into the sixth volume of "Conan Chronicles," appropriately titled "The Song of Belit."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.