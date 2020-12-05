Marvel Comics continues its wide-reaching experiment to incorporate the Hyborian Age Conan the Barbarian into the world of its other characters.
Since reattaining the comic book rights to Conan, Marvel has created new adventures of the barbarian in his world of 12,000 years ago. But it has also created adventures of Conan in the modern Marvel Universe.
"Savage Avengers" is a monthly comic that has teamed Conan with characters such as Wolverine, the Punisher, Black Widow, etc. In the limited series, "Conan: Serpent War," the barbarian is partnered with Moon Knight and other characters by Robert E. Howard, the creator of Conan.
Conan's overarching mission in the modern Marvel Universe is to find a wizard from his age; once he deals with the wizard, he can return to his time. But he has plenty of unrelated adventures on the side.
"Conan: Battle for the Serpent Crown" is a side but related mission. Here, Conan seeks riches in Las Vegas to fund his mission. He meets a fellow thief and is set upon a course that brings him in contact with several Marvel characters ranging from Black Cat to the Black Panther, from Mephisto to Namor.
All in a race to find the Serpent Crown, a powerful item from the Hyborian Age that Mephisto wants but only Conan can ignite.
"Serpent Crown" is another gem in the storyline of Conan in modern times. The stories have been intriguing; the various team-ups have been fun. Conan remains wonderfully Conan no matter the situation he faces in the modern world.
Though one may think by now he would have at least traded his Marvelized scanty furs and belt for modern clothes.
After all, even Howard had Conan wear clothes fitting his situation whether the barbarian was a pirate, a wilderness hunter, a general or a king.
But for Marvel, he's still in a loin cloth in Vegas and Wakanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.