COMIC BOOKS: Chilling Adventures Presents Jinx's Grim Fairy Tales

Archie Comics kicks off the Halloween season early later this summer with the release of a series of one-shot horror comics.
"Chilling Adventures Presents Jinx's Grim Fairy Tales" is scheduled to kick off the series with a scheduled Aug. 17 release date.
"The one-shot anthology features a trio of stories hosted by a grown-up version of the classic Archie character Jinx Holliday, better known as Li'l Jinx, and it leads a full season of new horror releases to be announced in coming weeks," according to a statement from Archie Comics.
Basically, Jinx shares some scary stories to keep her babysitting charges in line.
Readers should know these stories are expected to be more in line with "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" rather than the harmless fun of a traditional Archie comic.
With more to come late summer/early fall.
