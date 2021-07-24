COMIC BOOKS: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Sabrina Spellman has experienced numerous changes since the folks at Archie Comics introduced her 60 years ago.
She's been in comics then a popular late 1960s/early '70s Saturday morning cartoon show which eventually featured her comically monstrous cousins, the Groovy Goolies.
In the 1990s, she was featured in the live-action "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," starring Melissa Joan Hart in the title role.
All of these versions were kid-friendly.
Then, Sabrina returned in recent years having taken a darker turn.
Capitalizing on her being a witch, Sabrina became a horror adventure show with Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" with Kiernan Shipka in the title role. Archie Comics followed suit with comic books based on the soap-opera occult nature of the streaming Netflix series.
Now, while the Netflix series is considered canceled, Archie Comics brings Sabrina back this fall for new chilling comic book adventures.
“Riverdale” television series creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa returns to the character to write the new comics.
"Arriving Oct. 13, Aguirre-Sacasa will reunite with original series artist Robert Hack to continue the best-selling comic book series that started it all with 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' No. 9," according to Archie Comics. "Returning to the series’ satanic horror roots, Aguirre-Sacasa continues the terrifying 'Witch War' storyline, pitting Spellman against Spellman, the dead versus the living."
Whether animated or live action, comical or scary, Sabrina will put a spell on readers.
