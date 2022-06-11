COMIC BOOKS: Chaos War

Hercules is usually a supporting character in Marvel Comics.
He's been an Avenger. The Greek demi-god was an early rival of Thor in the thunder god's comics. Marvel often portrays Hercules as arrogant, all brawn and no brains. Marvel portrays him as a buffoon, a partier, a womanizer, as comic relief.
Occasionally, the spotlight falls on Hercules. Occasionally. Rarely. A mini-series here and there. A starring role in a title as the guest – which usually involves an inadvertent battle, or Hercules simply wishing to test his strength in combat. Hercules recently had a prominent role in the early issues of the Hulk-based "Maestro" trilogy of mini-series.
And Hercules is the key character in Marvel's "Chaos War" crossover event a few years ago.
Here, Marvel amasses its various deities – Thor, Odin, Asgard, Zeus, Olympia, and any number of other pantheons from mythology and the pages of the company's own comic books. The gods must face the Chaos King who wishes to rule over the pantheons and thus rule the universe.
Hercules is the one who must stand against the Chaos King when the combined might of the pantheons, Avengers, etc., fail.
Originally released as five issues, fans can read "Chaos War" now in an edition that collects all five main issues. The book has strong art by Khoi Pham and sharp writing by Greg Pak and Fred Van Lente
And Hercules gets a starring role that is herculean, indeed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.