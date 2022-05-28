"Captain America | Iron Man: The Armor and the Shield" pairs the two Avengers who have been friends, allies, partners and enemies through the years.
They both have a connection to a fugitive who wants to be the head of Hydra. They track her down and run into a number of other foes along the way and a group of young super-powered would-be heroes who want to be their allies.
Will they be able to catch the fugitive femme fatale? Will Hydra rear its ugly heads? Who will be confronted by the most of their rogue's gallery of enemies? Will the young, super-powered group be more of a hindrance than a help?
The five-part miniseries, now collected in one volume, is a full-tilt, action-packed adventure featuring two of Marvel's most popular superheroes.
They have worked together since Marvel's and "The Avengers" comics earliest days and they have been pitted against one another as the leaders of opposing factions of superheroes in the "Civil War" series.
So, it's fun seeing them work together while working out their past problems.
Writer Derek Landy and artist Angel Unzueta hit all of the right notes. They never forget the tension and the camaraderie, while never allowing the relationship to devolve into schmaltz. Instead, the characters' history is treated with humor and honesty.
It's good seeing old Winghead and Shellhead together again.
