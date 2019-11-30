The name Ta-Nehisi Coates is likely familiar to readers who have never picked up a comic book.
He's written several books, such as "Between the World and Me," and the recently released bestselling novel, "The Water Dancer," which is also a selection in the Oprah Book Club. The latter has led to several high-profile interviews with Coates.
But he's also the writer behind "The Black Panther" comic books of the recent past and now "Captain America."
"Captain of Nothing" is the second collection of the issues penned by Coates, featuring issues 7-12.
Here, Captain America/Steve Rogers faces more consequences from the "Secret Empire" storyline where an alternative Rogers was not only a Hydra mole but the Hydra supreme commander.
Cap thought he cleared his name when he exposed and defeated the Hydra Steve Rogers as an elseworld fraud but Coates has the public facing lingering doubts that Cap may have really been the guy who tried to rule the world. Those doubts lead to a prison cell for Cap.
Yet, even in a super-secure facility, Captain America can't help but inspire the best in people, even supervillain inmates, especially when the prison is run by Nazi Baron Strucker.
Coates has fun exploring the inner workings of Cap in the wake of one of the most controversial storylines in Captain America history. The inner soul but plenty of action, too.
As a writer, Coates can apparently do it all and do it well.
