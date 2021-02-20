Bestselling author Ta-Nehesi Coates continues his turn as writer of the monthly "Captain America" comics.
Coates has penned books such as the National Book Award for Nonfiction-winning "Between the World and Me" as well as the novel "The Water Dancer." He also penned Marvel Comics "Black Panther" series.
Coates takes a more subtle swing at Captain America's shield. There is more of the political intrigue of "The Winter Soldier" than the super-powered bombast of "The Avengers."
In the recent story arc, Steve Rogers has quit his Captain America uniform and shield. Partly because much of the public no longer trusts him after the events of "Secret Empire," where an alternative Steve Rogers/Cap was a Hydra plant who became a world dictator.
But he's ready for a come back ... just in time to save the public that needs him.
As Cap finds his way back to star-spangled glory, his greatest enemy also returns. The Red Skull.
Again, Coates underplays the superheroics. There's plenty of action but the stories are built on intrigue and ideas as well as more personal moments such as a glimpse into the rekindled romance between Steve and agent Sharon Carter.
"Captain America: All Die Young" collects the monthly issues Nos. 20-25.
