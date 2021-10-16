COMIC BOOKS: Captain America: All Die Young, Part II

Acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates concludes his run on "Captain America" with the story arc, "All Die Young: Part Two."
Coates concludes with Cap facing something similar to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
The Red Skull, Cap's arch-enemy since the Nazi days of World War II, uses the internet and social media to fuel anger among white supremacist groups and undermine public faith in American institutions, including Captain America.
Earlier in Coates' run, Cap was framed for a murder he did not commit. He was sent to prison then Cap escapes to clear his name. He must also rediscover his faith in the American people as well as the nation whose flag he wears as a uniform.
There's plenty of traditional comic book action but Cap, and Coates, play a larger game. The contest boils down to a battle of wills and spirit, a contest of maintaining the ideals of a nation against ideas that threaten what that nation should and possibly could mean.
As noted in previous reviews of this run, Coates takes a more subtle swing at Captain America's shield. There is more of the political intrigue of "The Winter Soldier" than the super-powered bombast of "The Avengers."
And readers should expect no less from Coates.
He has penned books such as the National Book Award for Nonfiction-winning "Between the World and Me" as well as the novel "The Water Dancer." He also penned Marvel Comics "Black Panther" series.
And this marks the end of his comics run ... for now.
In a rare note, Coates personally signs off on his "Captain America" work, noting that his time penning "Black Panther" and "Captain America" has fulfilled a childhood dream, adding "I tried to remain true nothing – except the dream."
Captain America prevails ... for now.
But the work of saving a nation from itself continues ... for the next "Captain America" creative team and their readers.
