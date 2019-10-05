Bongo Comics shut its doors a year ago.
The closing was a strange flip on popular conventions.
Bongo Comics was founded in 1993 by Matt Groenig, creator of "The Simpsons." Bongo Comics published titles based on the Simpsons and its large number of characters, including "The Simpsons," "Bartman," "Radioactive Man" and "Itchy and Scratchy Comics."
It also published comics based on other Groenig's animated series, such as "Futurama." Bongo published a Sponge Bob Squarepants comic for a while.
The flip is this.
Comic books last forever. Batman, for example, has been fighting crime in Gotham for 80 years in the pages of comic books. In some cases, readers say certain titles need to come to an end like television shows. But comic book characters go on and on, even when they are killed, they eventually come back for more.
However, in the case of Bongo Comics, it was created in the wake of "The Simpsons" television popularity. But Bongo Comics and all of its titles came to an end after 15 years. Meanwhile, "The Simpsons" TV show goes on and on and on.
Plenty of old Bongo Comics and collections to find. Worth seeking them out for a fun, funny diversion from the grim business of multiverses and gritty reality of independent graphic novels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.