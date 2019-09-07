"Bluefall" takes admitted influences such as Ernest Cline, Alan Moore, Neal Stephenson and Brian K. Vaughn, mixed with the visuals of "Blade Runner" with a dash of "The Big Short" and turns them into an intriguing graphic novel.
Writer Andrew Trainor and artist Dillon Snook create a powerful world based in the gritty viscosity of human nature and the slick machinations of virtual reality.
The book is set in 2045. The creator of the toppermost of the poppermost video game "Circus" has been murdered. Los Angeles Police Homicide Detective Julian Ambrose is assigned to the case.
"Ambrose must discover the intricacies, conspiracies and secrets hidden deep within the virtual economy of 'Circus,'" according to press materials about the book. "One possible motive for murder? The 'Circus' has become a global superpower, its wealth has surpassed the entire economy of Finland and it is poised for world domination."
And who wouldn't want to spend more and more time in "Circus." It's not just a game but a virtual utopia. Its attractions are many and its appeal verges on the addictive.
"Bluefall" promises to offer the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.