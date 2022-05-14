COMIC BOOKS: Bizarre Adventures

Marvel Comics has an app that allows readers to purchase digital downloads of almost all of its comics.
If a reader wants to read every single edition of "Amazing Spider-Man" from his first appearance in "Amazing Fantasy" No. 15 released in August 1962 through 2022, she can. And not just in one way but any number of formats from purchasing single issues to collections of issues, etc.
And that goes for all of the Marvel big-hitters such as the Fantastic Four, Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, X-Men, etc.
All of the usual suspects are present, as one would expect.
But what's fun is looking for all of the barely remembered comics.
Say you were a fan of "Werewolf by Night" or "Tomb of Dracula," which were big Marvel titles in the 1970s but mostly unknown to new generations of readers, the entire runs can be found on the Marvel app. Even the entire 18 issues of the shorter-lived "Monster of Frankenstein/The Frankenstein Monster" is available, along with the Marvel version of Frankenstein in one-shot appearances in "Monsters Unleashed," etc.
So, then one can't help but search for particular things, sort of a try and stump the band approach.
What about the "Howard the Duck" magazines. Not the original, traditional color comic series (which is there) but the black-and-white, glossy cover magazine format from the late 1970s and early 1980s? They are also available.
What about the series where Marvel and DC characters are combined into new heroes? Nope. Not found. But does that mean they aren't there? Or poor search words on my part?
For example, I recalled reading a stand-alone King Kull story in magazine format about 40 years ago. It was not a story in "The Savage Sword of Conan." There are Kull stories in past issues of "Savage Sword" – Conan and Kull were both created by Robert E. Howard. But this particular Kull story was not in "Savage Sword." It was not part of any of the regular "Kull" stories either.
Search for Kull and the story does not show up.
Because the Kull story was a stand-alone in the "Bizarre Adventures" title – a black-and-white Marvel magazine in the early 1980s. Search for "Bizarre Adventures" and only four issues from the 1980s series are available. Oddly, only issues Nos. 25, 26, 27 and 31.
But issue No. 26 was the one featuring the "Kull the Barbarian" story written by Doug Moench with still-incredible art by John Bolton. For a couple of bucks, I was able to re-read a long-lost story that I first read as a teenager 40 years earlier.
Bizarre adventures, indeed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.