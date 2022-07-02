COMIC BOOKS: Beta Ray Bill: Godhunter

How do you stop Galactus, the devourer of worlds?
You take away his food supply.
That's the crux of the Marvel Comics miniseries "Beta Ray Bill: Godhunter," also available in a collected trade paperback.
Beta Ray Bill has the power, and look, of the Mighty Thor. Odin even created an enchanted hammer, Stormbreaker, for Beta Ray Bill. But to wield it, just like Thor with his hammer Mjolnir, Beta Ray Bill must be worthy.
Beta Ray Bill sets out on a mission to stop Galactus, an intergalactic being who devours the energies, resources and life forces of planets. Galactus devoured Bill's world and Beta Ray Bill wants vengeance. So, he hunts Galactus across the universe.
If Galactus can't eat, Galactus will die. To keep Galactus from devouring worlds, Beta Ray Bill will deny him a meal. In other words, to stop Galactus from destroying worlds, Beta Ray Bill will destroy the worlds first.
Beta Ray Bill sees it as a noble mission but will the judgment of Stormbreaker agree?
"Beta Ray Bill: Godhunter" is a good feature for Bill who has been mostly a recurring supporting character for decades in Thor and other Marvel comics. It poses an interesting dilemma and features Galactus along with his original herald, the Silver Surfer.
