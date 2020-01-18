COMIC BOOKS: Batman: The Widening Gyre

In the introduction to "Batman: Cacophony," Kevin Smith wrote "Cacophony" was his second-best effort to pen a Batman book but "The Widening Gyre" should stand as his best Batman story.
"Gyre" certainly seems to work better as a story. Lots of fun things happening here, plenty of unusual things.
Silver St. Could, Bruce Wayne/Batman's former love, returns. And, even knowing Bruce is Batman, she's in it for keeps this time. Silver and Bruce jet away to tropical islands each morning, spend the day with each other, then jet back to Gotham each evening in time for him to patrol the streets as Batman.
Artist Walter Flanagan illustrates plenty of panels where Bruce is smiling, relaxing, having fun.
Smith, best known as the screenwriter, director, actor of movies such as "Clerks," "Mallrats," etc., and Flanagan create plenty of interesting moments here. For example, Catwoman is jealous of the relationship between Silver and Bruce and works to seduce Batman; Poison Ivy overgrows Arkham Asylum trapping her fellow inmates with vines and underbrush.
Gotham has a new masked vigilante whom Batman grows to trust and sees as his possible exit from wearing the cape and cowl. The new vigilante in the goat mask can guard Gotham every day and night, while Bruce can retire the Bat and marry Silver.
Plenty of interesting angles and a big surprise.
But the biggest surprise is the trade paperback collection of "The Widening Gyre" is not the full story. No, the volume ends halfway through the story. Meaning there's a part two, even though "Part 1" isn't written anywhere on the cover of this volume.
Even though "Gyre" was on the discount shelves, it's still disappointing to think you're about read a full collection and know you're going to have to seek the second half and spend some more dough. That's a widening gyre of a money pit.
