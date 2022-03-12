COMIC BOOKS: Batman: The Imposter

If you liked the dark, moody Caped Crusader played by Robert Pattinson in "The Batman" movie then DC Comics has a brooding storyline that should cover the cravings of people wanting more after the three-hour film.
The recently released "Batman: The Imposter" presents a slightly different take on the Batman.
In this storyline, Bruce Wayne suffered PTSD outbursts as a child caused by witnessing the violent deaths of his parents. Young Bruce's fits were so fierce that Alfred Pennyworth did not stick around to become Batman's butler.
Dr. Leslie Thompkins discovers the boy she helped as a therapist following the murder of his parents has grown up to become the Batman. She demands sessions with the adult Bruce or she will call the police to reveal he is Batman.
James Gordon was fired from the Gotham City Police Department before he ever became commissioner because of his connection to Batman.
Batman, now three years into his superhero career, has finally attracted the attention and animosity of Gotham's wealthy one-percent. A group that has no idea, of course, that Bruce Wayne, perhaps its wealthiest member, is also Batman.
To turn the police and public fully against Batman, an imposter has taken to wearing the bat costume. But unlike Batman, the imposter kills criminals. Films are released to the public that doesn't know there is an imposter Batman. People just believe Batman is killing people.
Creative team of writer Matt Tomlin, artist Andrea Sorrentino and Jordie Bellaire, colorist, develop a taut Batman story that is a bit darker than what an admittedly already grim character. "The Imposter" was originally released as a mini-series. It is even more powerful with the full story collected in one volume.
Like "The Batman" movie, "The Imposter" won't be every bat-fan's cup of tea but it proves that DC is ready to try new things with a character that's been around for more than 80 years.
