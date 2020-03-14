COMIC BOOKS: Batman: The Fall and the Fallen

Tom King plays a long game.
As anybody who has been following his award-winning run on the monthly "Batman" comic for the past several years already knows.
He built a years-long story arc where Selina Kyle/Catwoman and Bruce Wayne/Batman fell in love and were engaged.
But Selina worried being married and in love would make Bruce happy and a happy Bruce Wayne would probably no longer feel the need to be Batman. If there was no Batman who would stop the Joker, Penguin, etc.? Bruce may no longer have felt the need to be Batman but Gotham would still need Batman.
So, Selina left Bruce right before the wedding.
King has had Bruce Wayne and Batman dealing with that break ever since.
In the latest trade paperback collection of issues 70-74, readers learn Bane is back to break the Bat.
Bane was behind the series of odd issues from the last collection, "Knightmares," where Batman/Bruce faced several jarring dream scenarios. And Bane appears to have been behind much more than those recent issues.
Here, those "Knightmare" dreams may or may not have come to a boil. The "may" is added because this arc also has a dream quality.
Batman punches his way out of Arkham Asylum.
Batman punches a young Robin.
He is taken deep into a desert by Thomas Wayne, the father who was killed along with young Bruce's mother. But this Thomas Wayne is from another dimension — one where a shocked Thomas watches as his wife and young Bruce are shot down, which leads Thomas to become the Batman.
Both "Knightmares" and "The Fall and the Fallen" lack the penchant for nuance and detail that King has shown in past issues of his "Batman" run. Moments of inspiration that have rekindled old fans and discovered new ones seem missing. That said, King likely has some more surprises up his sleeve and all of this may come to a great end.
If King's run has proved anything, it should be to bet on him making some of the best Batman tales in a sea of good Batman stories. But this arc seems to be taking an even longer way of getting there.
