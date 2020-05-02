"Batman: Last Knight on Earth" is one weird comic book.
Hyped last year as a mega-event with the return of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo to the Dark Knight, it tells a Batman story set in a not-too-distant, apocalyptic future.
Early in the story, Bruce Wayne is held in an asylum where doctors have been working to cure him of the belief he is a creature called the Batman.
Readers may wish Snyder and Capullo spent more time on this concept but it comes and goes far too quickly (though an entire story arc was devoted to a similar concept 20-plus years ago in "The Legends of the Dark Knight" comic).
From there, Batman ends up carrying around the living, talking head of the Joker who wants to be the next Robin.
A Mohawk-wearing Wonder Woman is leading a rag-tag group of folks into exile to escape their enslavement or doom.
An ancient James Gordon looks like a mix between Willie Nelson and Stan Lee.
"Last Knight on Earth" may have too many interesting entry points. Like the plot point of trying to convince Bruce Wayne that Batman is a delusion, readers may wish the creative team spent more time in some areas.
Still, well worth finding the individuals issues if still available; others may want to save their money on the $30 hardcover edition recently released and wait for a less-expensive paperback version.
