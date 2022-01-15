COMIC BOOKS: Batman: Ghost Stories

Bruce Wayne is broke.
Which means the former billionaire must be a more thrifty Batman.
Batman is in disarray.
The Dark Knight has to rethink not only how he fights crime on a tighter budget but how he wages his war on crime without his butler, Alfred. How he puts the pieces back together from the fallout of the Joker War, where the Joker commandeered all of Bruce Wayne's assets, weakened Batman and conquered Gotham City.
Following the Joker War, Batman/Bruce Wayne not only has to rethink how he lives and operates but rethink the mission of what Gotham will be.
Writer James Tynion IV continues his powerful run in the "Batman" title with "Ghost Stories."
"Ghost Stories" is kind of an epilogue story arc following the epic "Joker War" but is more of a bridge to the conclusion of Tynion's run on Batman. A run that started with his groundbreaking stint on "Detective Comics."
Here, Batman faces the Ghost-Maker – a person from Bruce Wayne's youth and training to become the Batman – and battles for the soul of the Clownhunter – a vigilante who hunts down and terminates former Joker allies. A teen who lost his family to the actions of the Joker and what the Clownhunter sees as the inaction of Batman to stop the Joker once and for all.
One would think after 80 years, there would be no new Batman stories to tell but creative minds such as Tynion keep finding new places for the Dark Knight to go.
