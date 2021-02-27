In this second volume of the "Rebirth" run of "Detective Comics," Batman continues forming a team to better protect Gotham and better protect the city's young, costumed guardians through camaraderie and training.
Unfortunately, in the group's first major outing, Tim Drake, a.k.a. Red Robin, died defending the city.
One could easily blame the death on Batman for placing young lives in danger.
In "The Victim Syndicate" story arc, Batman, Batwoman and crew face a group of people who feel they have been victimized by Batman's crusade. Its members are people seeking vengeance for being caught in the crossfire in Batman's battles with Joker, Penguin, Bane, etc.
The syndicate wants Batman to unmask and face the consequences of his actions.
Meanwhile, will a member of the heroes group look within, blaming Batman for the death of Red Robin?
Writer James Tynion IV and several artists continue this intriguing (so far) run on "Batman: Detective Comics."
For readers, who become deeply involved in the storylines, the good news is this run started a few years ago. So, readers can move from one story-arc collection to the next at their own pace.
