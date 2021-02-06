"Batman: Detective Comics: Rise of the Batmen" was the kick-off story arc for the title's DC Universe Rebirth initiative a few years ago.
Here, Batman discovers a militaristic cabal is tracking him and other costumed vigilantes in Gotham City. His concern is piqued when he stops a drone that is more advanced than his technology.
So, Batman recruits Batwoman to serve as a training officer for Red Robin and others. The idea is to train these individual crimefighters to operate as a unit, to better defend themselves against any threat.
The primary threat is a military unit inspired by Batman. The mission is to train an army of Batmen. If one Batman is effective, imagine an army of Batmen.
Writer James Tynion IV has plenty of fun with the action here. In addition to the crimefighters, Batman recruits the shapeshifting Clayface to be part of his group.
"Rise of the Batmen" is a well-paced start to this title's "Rebirth." It will be fun finding more of this run in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.