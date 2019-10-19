DC Comics has published a deluxe edition of "Batman: Damned."
The book features words and art by Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo, the same team behind "Joker," "Luthor," "Batman/Deathblow."
Here, Batman wakes violently injured in an ambulance. The Joker is dead. Batman must find out who killed Joker. He must find out if he killed the Joker. Because, in waking in the ambulance, Batman cannot recall what led to his injuries.
Occultist John Constantine shows up to simultaneously lead Batman down the right path and to amuse himself as the "Hellblazer" star is wont to do in a dark way. Deadman, Swamp Thing and other characters make brief appearances.
This Batman story is part of the relatively new "DC Black Label" lineup – stories with more of an edge intended for more mature audiences. Readers will find the f-word, violence, a naked Bruce Wayne and more to fill the bill of the "Black Label" mission.
They will also find an intriguing tale and characters with compelling relationships formed in Azzarello's dually rich, bleak style. Bermejo's art creates wondrous panels of paintings on each page. In the prestige, deluxe hard-cover format, the book takes on the feel and size of a children's storybook.
The book collects the three issues, as well as commentary from Azzarello where he notes the story has been about a decade in the making. It was originally intended as a closer follow-up to "Joker" published in 2008.
Alternative covers, other artwork and plot outlines are included in this prestige edition.
But again, as the title suggests, "Batman: Damned" is not for kids.
It is for readers looking for a different take on an especially Dark Knight.
