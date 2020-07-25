Tom King's run on the monthly "Batman" comic books has been extraordinary.
Who would think one guy could mine so much new stuff out of an 80-year-old character that has several regular monthly titles, is a stalwart of the Justice League, is featured in a bazillion special comics projects each year, has had a television show, multiple cartoon shows and movies, movie serials and live-action films?
But Tom King found plenty of new material to mine while holding true to multiple Batman traditions.
King's tenure as the scripter of the "Batman" comics has been a triumph and a joy.
And he brings it to a conclusion with the powerful "Batman: City of Bane Part II" – now available in a collected trade paperback edition.
King doesn't just end his run as writer but he unties all of the knots he's introduced along the way. From Bane to the deeper relationship with Catwoman (King is the one that led the Bat and the Cat right up to the wedding aisle) to the confrontations with Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne's father, from a parallel dimension where Bruce died and Thomas became Batman.
King's run was never about the Joker; one of his smartest moves as a writer. The Joker made memorable appearances – such as the Joker-Riddler war story arc – but King had a larger saga to tell with the Joker as a supporting character.
A saga with plenty of wonderful detail and diversions: Bruce and Selina Kyle going to a costume carnival dressed as Superman and Lois Lane while Clark Kent and Lois dressed as Batman and Catwoman; an entire issue devoted to a multiple-course meal negotiation cooked by Alfred, Bruce Wayne's butler, and conducted by Bruce to end the Joker-Riddler war.
Missteps came near the end of the run, arguable missteps that were less fun: Issue after issue of Batman suffering nightmare scenarios with no explanation to readers what was happening for several issues; these chapters were frustrating to readers of the collected editions but they must have been maddening to readers of the monthly comic.
That said, the King run has been phenomenal. DC let him end it his way; in a way that lets his run stand on its own in the Batman mythos, in a way that allows the next writer to come forth with a new take on an old character ... a character that is a legend who is coming off a journey with what will likely be one of his most memorable writers.
